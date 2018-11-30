Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Weigh-In Video & Results

One of the biggest heavyweight boxing bouts in recent memory goes down tomorrow (Sat., December 1, 2018) when Deontay Wilder meets Tyson Fury at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Dominant WBC champion Wilder has defended his belt seven times since winning it in early 2015. By comparison. lineal champ Fury was out of fighting for the majority of 2016 and 2017 because of mental health issues. He has since rebounded with two wins over Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta this year to earn his shot at Wilder.

The last pre-fight press conference was a glimpse of things to come for the outspoken, power-hitting heavyweights. The build-up to this massive heavyweight fight will come to a head at today’s weigh-ins.

Wilder vs. Fury Official Weigh-In Results:

Deontay Wilder (212.5) vs. Tyson Fury (256.5)

Light Middleweight: Jarrett Hurd (152.6) vs. Jason Welborn (152.5)

Heavyweight: Luis Ortiz (241) vs. Travis Kauffman (229)

Heavyweight: Joe Joyce (262) vs. Joe Hanks (247.5)