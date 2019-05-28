Leonard Ellerbe Fires Back At Conor McGregor Over Wanting Floyd Mayweather Rematch

Spread the word!













If Conor McGregor wants a boxing rematch with Floyd Mayweather, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe claims all the Irishman has to do is pick up the phone.

McGregor spoke with Tony Robbins last week about a wide range of topics, including his fight with the boxing legend. “Notorious” noted he’d be better prepared in a potential rematch, and believes he could hand “Money” his first career defeat inside the squared circle.

Since their first fight that took place on August 26, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mayweather and McGregor have competed just once. As seen in their fight, the former UFC champion did show some promise in the ring, considering it was his first outing as a professional. However, he ultimately lost by TKO in the tenth round.

Mayweather CEO Responds

While talking with TMZ Sports, Ellerbe responded by saying his boss would be more than happy to give Conor another chance:

“That’s interesting. I hadn’t heard that but Conor McGregor knows he’s always welcome to that ass-whooping,” Ellerbe told TMZ Sports (H/T to MMAFighting). “I have the utmost respect for Conor, Dana, and those guys. If Conor McGregor wants some of that smoke again, he knows what he’s got to do.”

“He knows what he’s got to do,” Ellerbe continued. “All he’s got to do is call Dana. That’s all he has to do. I can’t speak for Floyd but I’ll tell you what, Conor McGregor, if he wants that ass-whooping again. I’m sure Floyd would oblige to that.”