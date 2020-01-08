KSW Release ‘KSW 2019 Knockouts Of The Year’ Video

Spread the word!













You don’t have to speak Polish to enjoy the action packed highlight reel that KSW has just released. The company has put together a video of the best knockouts from their 2019 shows, and it is a must-see for every MMA fan.

The promotion had another strong year in 2019, and this video should serve as the perfect introduction to KSW, for MMA fans who may be keen on broadening their horizons in 2020.

KSW 53, the promotions first event of 2020, is scheduled to take place on 21 March inside the Atlas Arena in Lodz. Fan-favourite Mariusz Pudzianowski is slated to appear as well as KSW Welterweight Champion Roberto Soldic.

Image supplied courtesy of KSW