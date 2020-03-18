KSW Makes Entire KSW 37 Card Free For Fight Fans

Spread the word!













If your one of the many MMA fans out there experiencing withdrawal symptoms following what is effectively a global shutdown of the sport, Polish promotion KSW is here to help.

Earlier today, the company uploaded the entire KSW 37 card to its YouTube channel. The nine-fight card took place in 2016 and features the always entertaining Mariusz Pudzianowski in the co-main event.

KSW events are generally behind a paywall for the majority of the world, and while they do upload individual fights, watching a full KSW show from beginning to end is an experience every MMA fan should do at least once.

To make things even sweeter, fans also get to practice their Polish while watching the event. Stay safe and enjoy the action.