KSI & Logan Paul Rematch, Make Pro Boxing Debuts On DAZN

The long-awaited rematch between YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul is now official.

They first fought on August 25, 2018, where they fought to a draw in KSI’s home country of England. Now, they will run it back at the Staples Center and they will do so as professional fighters. It will be the first time either will fight as a pro.

The event will be put on by Eddie Hearn and shown exclusively on DAZN. For Hearn, he knew KSI and Paul being professional was something that needed to happen if he did promote this event.

“13 months ago when the first fight took place I smirked and pondered how embarrassing it would be to stage this event in a 20,000 seater arena,” said promoter Eddie Hearn in a press release. “What I saw was a phenomenon; a sold out arena, over one million PPV buys but more importantly an energy of a new audience to the sport of boxing.

“When I was asked to be involved in the rematch it got me excited but I had some requests to help integrate the two audiences. I requested that both fighters turn professional and undergo the same medicals that any other fighter would. I asked that the fighters lose the headguards and use 10oz gloves, if we are going to do this then let’s do it properly.

“Both men obliged and now they prepare for war on November 9. This event will be huge, a World championship card beneath an event that will create a hype for boxing not seen in the US for a long time. Staples Center will be sold out and a new audience will join our great sport and tune in live on DAZN.”

For KSI, who had amateur boxing experience TKO’ing Joe Weller, while Paul did not, the draw was disappointing. Yet, he is confident going into this fight.

“Finally, after over a year since our rematch, I get to enter the ring once again to fight Logan Paul,” KSI said via a press release. “If I’m being honest, I didn’t fight well at all in the first fight, and even then, I still managed to draw against him.

“This time I won’t make it so close, especially now that it’s a pro fight, no head guards and 10-ounce gloves hahahaha, the time to end him is nearing. I can’t wait to see the memes of him slumped on the ground after I’ve repeatedly beaten the life out of him. He’s facing a different animal this time.”

As for Paul, he has been training since the last fight and knows he has gotten better and says he can’t wait to dismantle his opponents face.

“I’m excited to ruin JJ’s face and I want to thank DAZN for giving me the platform to do so,” said Paul. “Last fight, KSI couldn’t beat me with only three months of training under my belt.

“For the past year, while JJ has been wasting his time trying to become a rapper, I’ve been training every single day. I’m finally getting what I wanted from the beginning — no headgear, 10-ounce gloves, and the opportunity to dismantle JJ’s repugnant face in Los Angeles, my home city.”

On the undercard, undefeated star Billy Joe Saunders defends his WBO super middleweight title against an opponent yet to be determined.

Who do you think will win the fight between KSI and Logan Paul?