KSI vs. Logan Paul Reportedly Does Terrible PPV Numbers

It looks like the rematch between KSI and Logan Paul on DAZN didn’t do nearly as well as expected.

The two YouTube stars made their professional boxing debuts on the streaming service with Eddie Hearn backing the fight. However, in the United Kingdom, World Boxing News reports that only 216,000 people purchased the event, despite it being half the usual cost for a standard PPV show.

The numbers provided to not include illegal stream viewers. In fact, the KSI vs. Paul rematch didn’t even crack the top ten of UK PPV fights.

#KSIvsLoganPaul2 UK PPV STATS:



Rematch between @KSIOlajidebt & @LoganPaul only drew a mediocre 216,000 buys on UK pay-per-view



The PPV's from the @DAZN_USA are not available at this time and there were factors that made the UK PPV difficult to watch, but here is a UK comparsion pic.twitter.com/pLVXzbKUmg — 🚨Mr. Pescatore🚨 (@JoshPescatore) December 1, 2019

KSI won the fight via split decision in front of approximately 12,000 fans inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The fight was a rematch from the pair’s amateur fight in 2018, which was sold on YouTube. KSI is a massive star in his native UK, which makes the numbers all the more shocking. However, given the event started at 5 a.m. UK time, that certainly could’ve been a contributing factor.

Paul and KSI each made $900,000 for the bout. KSI noted he’s done boxing for now, while Paul continues to express interest in furthering his combat sports career.

