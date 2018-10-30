Khan Prepared To Bring Down Hometown Hero In Manila

He’s stepping onto enemy territory. But Amir Khan insists he won’t be daunted by the parochial Filipino crowd when he takes on local hope Eduard Folayang for the ONE Lightweight World Championship in less than two weeks.

In fact, the Singaporean sensation revealed he had been channeling his mind towards a pro-Folayang crowd ahead of their matchup at ONE: CONQUEST OF CHAMPIONS at Manila’s Mall of Asia Arena.

“I’m fighting against the hometown hero,” said Khan, who hails from the world-renowned Evolve MMA in Singapore.

“We’ve prepared mentally that the crowd is going to be against me and my body is not going to be in shock when I get in there.

“I don’t think it’s going to be any different because once I step into the cage I zone everything out.”

Beginning his ONE Championship career back in September 2014, Khan will chase his maiden world title on November 23.

And it’s all part of the 23-year-old’s grand plan.

“The first day that I signed for ONE Championship my goal was to be a world champion,” Khan said.

“I always said I would do it inside five years, I would win the belt, and so far I’ve predicted it quite well.

“I did national service for two years, that’s why I gave myself four or five years to achieve it because during that two years I couldn’t train full time, I was learning, I was young and there was so much to improve on.

“But right now I feel it’s my time, everything is going to plan. My timing, my skill, my mental preparation and everything. I’m ready to show the world that I’m a world champion.”

Standing in his way is a former ONE Lightweight World Champion in Folayang (20-6), who won the title against Japan’s Shinya Aoki in November 2016 before being dethroned by Australian Martin Nguyen a year later.

Khan (11-3) is chasing a third-straight victory, having defeated South Korean Sung Jong Lee in May and Filipino Honorio Banario last month.

“It’s definitely my biggest test because I’m fighting for a world title,” Khan said.

“Eduard is a top-level fighter and we’re fighting in his hometown, so that is the biggest factor for me.

“I feel whoever’s more willing to fight will win. We are evenly matched and I feel I have the edge on the grappling side and in the clinch.

“I’ve just got to counter his spinning attacks and long-range attacks and I think I’ll be fine.

“Eduard is not really a finisher. I don’t see him finishing me. I plan on finishing Eduard.”