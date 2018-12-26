Amir Khan: Fury & Wilder Proved They’re Two Best Heavyweights In World

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder certainly proved a lot when they shared the ring earlier this month.

But in former WBA light-welterweight boxing champion Amir Khan’s eyes, they proved they’re the two best heavyweights in the world. Khan recently spoke to Boxing Scene and said that he doesn’t believe Wilder will be defending his WBC heavyweight title against heavyweight king Anthony Joshua anytime soon.

Instead, he believes a rematch against Fury is the more likely outcome. Not only that, but it makes the most sense, seeing as they proved they’re the two best heavyweights in the world with what they did together at the Staples Center in Los Angles earlier this month:

“I don’t think the Joshua fight will happen,” Khan said. “There’s a lot to lose for Joshua in that fight. But, I can see the rematch (between Wilder and Fury) happening more likely.”

“It was a great fight and I can’t wait to see the second one. And I think it’s showed the world that the best two heavyweights in the world have to be Fury and Deontay Wilder. Because both of them look unbeatable.”

Wilder and Fury went 12 hard-fought rounds on December 1st. Many believe Fury got the better of the American in the technical department, but Wilder certainly made things interesting. He scored the only two knockdowns of the entire fight, and the latter in the 12th round arguably could’ve been ruled a knockout.

Nonetheless, the fight certainly left an impression on WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The Englishman seems interested now more than ever in booking a fight with Wilder at the moment. Only time will tell what’s next for these three men at heavyweight.