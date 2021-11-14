Khamzat Chimaev called for a fight with Conor McGregor — and got a surprising response.

Chimaev returned to action for the first time in over a year after a dominant first-round submission win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 last month.

Eager to remain active again, Chimaev has called out a number of fighters and recently called to step in for the injured Jorge Masvidal to take on Leon Edwards at UFC 269.

That doesn’t look likely to be happening — at least at UFC 269 — and Chimaev is continuing his search for his next opponent. On Sunday, he decided to try his luck with McGregor.

“Let’s make Big drama show @TheNotoriousMMA 🤪”

McGregor Responds To Khamzat Chimaev

It didn’t take long for McGregor to respond who found some common ground with Chimaev in his response. The response has since been deleted.

“Bratha, no problem. I appreciate you reaching out to the team in 2018 to come and help me beat up the little scared pigeon b*tch. Chechnya knows! F*ck those eagles mma p*ssies, we are Akhmat MMA! Smash them up we will! Let’s go! The Mac and Akhmat! We take no sh*t! Never peace.”

McGregor, of course, is referring to his 2018 fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. And with some past tension between Chimaev and Nurmagomedov, the former could do nothing but interestingly laugh at McGregor’s response.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👊🏼💵💵💵💵💵 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 14, 2021

Chimaev would then turn his attention to Nate Diaz.

“I’m coming 209 🤪 @NateDiaz209”

Who do you think Khamzat Chimaev should fight next?

