Khabib Nurmagomedov has been a busy man since retiring from the UFC late last year. He’s been a noted coach and advisor to his American Kickboxing Academy teammates Islam Makhachev, Islam Mamedov, and others; and is already widely considered as one of the most notable coaches in MMA today.

But Nurmagomedov isn’t just focused on a coaching career in MMA, as he has followed through on his earlier communicated interests; signing a Football contract with Russian team FC Legion Dynamo. Earlier this year, Nurmagomedov tweeted that he was a “free agent, ready to accept offers” from any football team who was interested in his services.

The club announced the signing on its Instagram page.

“A great battle awaits our Legion, for which we need great warriors,” the club posted. “Getting ready to host [Khabib Nurmagomedov] to our team.”

MMA journalist Chisanga Malata was among the first to report the news. One of the notable things left out of the announcement was what position will play for the Dynamo, a team that is considered within the third tier of Russian football.

Nurmagomedov hasn’t had any formal soccer experience but has played since he was young in Dagestan. He retired from the UFC after his win over then-interim champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Nurmagomedov left the sport he dominated to a 29-0 record on top of the sport, vacating the belt in which Charles Oliveira then earned in a win over Michael Chandler at UFC 262.

Nurmagomedov is considered to be one of the greatest mixed martial artists in the sport’s history with an incredible record against top opponents such as Gaethje, former lightweight champion Conor McGregor and former interim champion Dustin Poirier.

While it’s unclear what position Nurmagomedov will play on the pitch for the Dynamo, there’s no doubt that he would make a terrifying defender. Safe to say, players in that league would not want an absolute monster like Nurmagomedov charging at them and getting a tackle on the ball.

What is your reaction to Khabib Nurmagomedov transitioning to Football?