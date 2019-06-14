Khabib Backs Tyson Fury As Best Heavyweight In Boxing

Spread the word!













First Conor McGregor, and now Khabib Nurmagomedov are showing their support for boxing heavyweight star Tyson Fury.

“The Eagle” was recently in London promoting his upcoming lightweight title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242. Khabib and Poirier took part in a press conference to promote the pay-per-view (PPV). The Russian grappler did some additional media afterward, including an interview with MMA Junkie.

During their conversation, Khabib talked a little bit of boxing and heaped praise on heavyweight star Tyson Fury. The 155-pound champ explained why he thinks Fury is the best in the heavyweight mix:

“I think best is Tyson Fury,” Nurmagomedov said. “In my opinion, like boxing, he’s the best right now, my opinion. Because you see his fight versus Wilder. Without the knockdown he beat him.

“Right now is not bad in heavyweight boxing. Andy) Ruiz, (Anthony) Joshua, (Deontay) Wilder, if (Wladimir) Klitischko come back, it’s very good heavyweight right now, heavyweight time. But my opinion, Fury is the best maybe I’m wrong sorry about other guys like all of them respect all fo them but this is very good time for boxing heavyweight division.”

Khabib is a fan of the sport of boxing, however, he admits that mixed martial arts (MMA) actually puts its top stars against each other. As opposed to boxing, who waits several years before making the fights the fans want to see:

“If you talk about MMA, they make perfect, toughest matchup, guys, they fight each other,” Khabib said. “It if was like in boxing, a lot of stars, they don’t fight each other. But if it was UFC, if you are tough, and other guy tough, people want to see this, after like 5-6 months, UFC make this.

“In boxing if you want to watch Wilder vs. Joshua, or something like this fight, you have to wait years and years. It’s why I love UFC because, I like, they make this. If this was boxing, how many years were we waiting (for) Pacquiao and Mayweather? How many years Wilder and Tyson Fury hit 100-0 and 100-0 and people beg ‘please make this fight.’”

As for Fury, he makes his return to the ring tomorrow (Sat. June 15, 2019) night against Tom Schwarz from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on ESPN+. LowKickMMA will be providing live coverage of the bout throughout the night.