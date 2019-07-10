Ken Shamrock Launching Bare-Knuckle Boxing Promotion In September

Spread the word!













The sport of bare-knuckle boxing has been picking up steam as of late. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has been producing some great cards in their first few events.

Most recently, a bad-blood headlined grudge match between Paulie Malignaggi and Artem Lobov. According to a report from AP News, UFC legend Ken Shamrock has decided to get involved in the bare-knuckle boxing business. The promotion will be called Valor Bare Knuckle and is set to hold its first event on September 21 from the Bears Casino in North Dakota.

The report includes that the promotion plans for “quick growth.” Shamrock, 55, is a mixed martial arts (MMA) pioneer who has been fighting as early as 1993. However, he hasn’t competed since 2016 when he was defeated by Royce Gracie at Bellator 149.

He is currently on a three-fight losing streak to names such as Mike Bourke, Kimbo Slice, and Gracie. Gracie is a former UFC light heavyweight title challenger and has shared the Octagon with the likes of Tito Ortiz, Rich Franklin, Don Frye, Bas Rutten, and so many more.

Although he has competed at the highest level in the UFC, Shamrock was never able to capture a UFC title, aside from the UFC Superfight Championship in 1995.

What do you think about Shamrock launching his own bare-knuckle promotion?