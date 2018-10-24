Keanu Subba Eyes To Snap Phoe Thaw’s Impressive Win Streak At ONE: PURSUIT OF GREATNESS

Malaysian standout Keanu Subba is looking to shake up the featherweight rankings as he is set to face Myanmar’s up-and-coming star Phoe “Bushido” Thaw.

Both men are slated to lock horns on the undercard of ONE: PURSUIT OF GREATNESS, which takes place at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on Friday, 26 October.

Subba and Phoe Thaw is coming off impressive victories in their previous bouts and are looking to make a statement when they meet each other inside the ONE Championship cage.

However, for the 24-year-old native of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, he believes that having his hand raised against Phoe Thaw will catapult him to the upper echelon of ONE Championship’s deep featherweight division, making one of the possible options to vie for Martin Nguyen’s gold-plated strap.

“This is an exciting match that I’m looking forward to. Phoe Thaw is a big name, not just in his country, but also in the featherweight division. A win will definitely keep my momentum going until the time comes that I’ll be called for a title shot,” Subba said.

The 33-year-old Myanmar athlete is impressively carving his niche in the 70.3-kilogram weight class, owning a spotless record of 6-0 with five wins coming by way of finish.

In his match at ONE: QUEST FOR GOLD last February, Phoe Thaw pulled off a scintillating stoppage victory, thwarting Cambodian stalwart Sor Sey with a thunderous front kick in the opening round of their match.

Subba is completely aware of the task that he will be facing in Yangon, but he remains optimistic that he will be able to topple Phoe Thaw and hand him the first loss in his professional career.

“I know I have a big challenge ahead of me by facing Phoe Thaw. He is a complete mixed martial arts competitor, and he got the crowd every time he competes, which gives him an extra motivation. I’m definitely prepared for him. We worked very hard at the gym for this important match,” he stated.

“My goal is to keep on winning. If the assignment is to stop the ‘Bushido’ hype train, then I will do it. I am up for it,” Subba added.

Fresh from a first-round submission victory over Xie Chao of China, Subba believes that a convincing victory over an unbeaten foe such as Phoe Thaw will elevate his status in the featherweight bracket.

“I’m an optimistic person, I keep on learning and improving. I’m confident in my mixed martial arts skills, and I know it will lead me to another victory on Friday,” he concluded.