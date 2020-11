Next up on the UFC Vegas 14 main card is a welterweight bout between Abdul Razak Alhassan and Kalinn Williams.

Round 1: Williams is the more active striker early on with some big leg kicks. Alhassan returns with his own leg kick. Alhassan goes for another leg kick but is caught with a right hand by Williams who turns the lights off! What a knockout!

Official result: Kalinn Williams defeats Abdul Razak Alhassan via knockout (R1, 0:30).