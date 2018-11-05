Kadestam & McGuire Set To Clash For ONE World Title

The ONE Welterweight World Title will have its new owner on Saturday, 17 November when Zebaztian “The Bandit” Kadestam of Sweden goes up against American rising star Tyler McGuire in the main event of ONE: WARRIOR’S DREAM at the Stadium Istora in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The winner will become ONE’s newest Welterweight World Champion after former kingpin Ben “Funky” Askren retired last year, and was officially traded just recently to the UFC in exchange for longtime flyweight king Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

Both Kadestam and McGuire have been exceptional in their previous matches which catapulted them directly into a shot at the vacant gold-plated strap.

Kadestam silenced the Malaysian crowd at the Putra Indoor Stadium in Kuala Lumpur last July at ONE: PURSUIT OF POWER after he knocked out hometown favorite Agilan “Alligator” Thani of Malaysia in the third round.

The 28-year-old Swedish star was simply too much for his Malaysian foe, dominating him in the striking department that led him to his second straight knockout win under the ONE Championship banner and improving his win-loss slate to 10-4

This will also be Kadestam’s second shot at the ONE Welterweight World Title after a failed attempt against Askren last year.

On the other hand, McGuire was superb in his ONE Championship debut on the same card and quickly made an impact in the 83.9-kilogram weight class.

The former Extreme Challenge and Excite Fight welterweight champion outshined Luis “Sapo” Santos of Brazil with his exceptional grappling skills en route to a unanimous decision victory.

The win improved his immaculate win-loss record to 11-0. He now appears ready to add the ONE Championship belt in his trophy collection.

The title match between Kadestam and McGuire is a perfect showdown between striker and grappler. Eight out of ten wins for Kadestam have come by knockout, while seven of 11 wins by McGuire were from submissions.

Mixed martial art fans should be in for a treat this 17 November.