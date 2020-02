Spread the word!













Next up on the UFC 247 main card is a heavyweight contest between Juan Adams and Justin Tafa.

Round 1: Adams and Tafa exchange strikes but nothing significant of note. Lots of leg kicks being exchanged early on. Tafa appears to have hurt Adams as he trips him. He later rocks Adams further with a right hook before landing an uppercut that ends the fight.

Official result: Justin Tafa defeats Juan Adams via knockout (R1, 1:59).