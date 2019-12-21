Jung Da Un Gets Quick Knockout Over Mike Rodriguez – UFC Busan Results

Abhinav Kini
Next up on the UFC Busan main card is a light heavyweight fight between Jung Da Un and Mike Rodriguez.

Round 1: The pair start off striking with both attempting a number of kicks to get the crowd’s attention. Da Un then lands a huge right hand that drops Rodriguez en route to getting the knockout win.

Official result: Jung Da Un defeats Mike Rodriguez via knockout (R1 1:04).

