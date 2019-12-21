Julio Cesar Chavez Hangs His Head After Son Quits vs. Daniel Jacobs (Video)

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. took on Daniel Jacobs from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona last night (Sat. December 20, 2019).
The crowd was very pro-Chavez, who came out to support the son of the Mexican boxing legend, who was also in attendance for the bout. However, after the fifth round, Chavez said he could no longer continue citing an injured hand. His coach, Freddie Roach, claimed Chavez suffered from a busted nose and couldn’t breathe.
Here’s the footage from Chavez’s corner when he determined he could no longer continue.
Chavez’s father was also caught on footage the moment the stoppage was announced, and he hung his head in shame, covering his face with his hand.
The crowd went nuts, immediately throwing things into the crowd.
Chavez Jr., who came into the fight overweight and has a long history of having his heart and fighter’s spirit questioned, offered his explanation for the stoppage soon after.
What do you think about Chavez Jr. quitting against Jacobs and his father's reaction?
