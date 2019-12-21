Julio Cesar Chavez Hangs His Head After Son Quits vs. Daniel Jacobs (Video)

Spread the word!













Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. took on Daniel Jacobs from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona last night (Sat. December 20, 2019).

The crowd was very pro-Chavez, who came out to support the son of the Mexican boxing legend, who was also in attendance for the bout. However, after the fifth round, Chavez said he could no longer continue citing an injured hand. His coach, Freddie Roach, claimed Chavez suffered from a busted nose and couldn’t breathe.

Here’s the footage from Chavez’s corner when he determined he could no longer continue.

Chavez’s father was also caught on footage the moment the stoppage was announced, and he hung his head in shame, covering his face with his hand.

The crowd went nuts, immediately throwing things into the crowd.

Pandemonium as Chavez Jr leaves the ring. Bottles. Cans. Everything being tossed.#jacobschavez pic.twitter.com/ag6Mbu66eD — Charlie Moynihan (@MoynihanCharles) December 21, 2019

Angry fan's throw drinks towards the ring after Julio Cesar Chavez Jr quits on his stool #JacobsChavezJr #ChavezJr pic.twitter.com/CkyMl8pA0t — The Last Round (@thelastround12) December 21, 2019

Chavez Jr., who came into the fight overweight and has a long history of having his heart and fighter’s spirit questioned, offered his explanation for the stoppage soon after.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. explains to our @SiChrisMannix what happened at the end of #JacobsChavezJr 🎙 pic.twitter.com/GlNzvUtCVr — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) December 21, 2019

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr:

“I was getting close but got headbutted above the left eye. Then I had problems because of all the blood. I came over to the corner & couldn’t breathe. He elbowed me, & headbutted me. Very tough fight I felt I couldn’t go cause I couldn’t breathe properly.” — Manouk Akopyan (@ManoukAkopyan) December 21, 2019

