Boxing Roundup: Juan Francisco Estrada, Daniel Roman Leave California With Gold

Last night (Fri. April 26, 2019) DAZN put on a tremendous Matchroom Boxing event from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

In the co-main event of the night, Daniel Roman unified the IBF and WBA super bantamweight titles with a majority decision victory over TJ Doheny. Roman edged out Doheny on the judges’ scorecards, which read 113-113, 116-110, and 116-110.

Roman entered the fight on a multi-year win streak, not having lost since 2013. He had reigned as WBA super bantamweight champion since 2017. Roman handed Doheny the first defeat of his professional boxing career, taking his IBF super bantamweight title in the process.

Finally, in the main event of the night, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (aka Wisaksil Wangek) put his 20-fight win streak and WBC, The Ring, and lineal super flyweight titles up for grabs against familiar foe Juan Francisco Estrada. The pair first met back in February of 2018, where Wangek took home a split decision win.

In their rematch, Wangek and Estrada put on a phenomenal war, but it was the Mexican who did just enough to earn the nod on the judges’ scorecards. Estrada took home a unanimous decision victory after scores of 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 were turned in. He is now the WBC, The Ring, and lineal super flyweight boxing champion of the world.