Josie Harris, Ex-Girlfriend Of Floyd Mayweather Found Dead Aged 40

Josie Harris, who has three children with legendary boxer mother of Floyd Mayweather children has been found dead at her home aged 40.

According to TMZ police officials were called out to the home of Harris in Valencia, California on Tuesday night. Upon arrival the mother of three was discovered unresponsive in her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report states Harris’ death is being investigated but law enforcement aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident as there is no evidence of foul play or homicide.

Harris is best known for her links to boxing great Mayweather Jr – with who she shares three children. The pair are beleived to have dated from 1995 until domestice violence brought an end to their 15 year relationship. In 2010 Mayweather was convicted of domestic assault on Harris as she claimed that he had physically assaulted her on six separate occasions.

The most notable was came in September 2010 when the undefeated professional fighter attacked Harris in front on his children who alerted police. As a result of the incident ‘Money’ served two months in prison.

The feud between Harris and Mayweather was still ongoing until her death. A $20 million defamation law suit was launched by Harris after Mayweather accused the mother of his children of being a drug user whilst appearing on national Television. He also claimed his prison sentence for domestic assault was a result of him trying to restrain his addict girlfriend form using. It is unknown if the untimely death of Harris will in anyway affect the ongoing legal proceedings.

Prior to her death Harris was in the process of writing a book about domestic violence according to the TMZ report. We at LowKickMMA send our condolences to the family and freinds of Josie Harris at this very sad time.