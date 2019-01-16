Joshua Pacio Poised to Make Successful First Title Defense This Saturday

Joshua Pacio knows that when he enters the cage to defend his ONE Strawweight World Championship he’ll be doing so not simply for himself, but for all of his fellow Filipino countrymen.



“The Passion” will be part of the headline act at ONE: ETERNAL GLORY in Jakarta as he looks to record both his fifth straight win and first title defense against Japan’s Yosuke Saruta.



The proud Philippines native is determined to represent his country to the best of his ability and show just how far martial arts in the country has come.



“I want to prove that Filipino martial artists are world-class,” said Pacio. “This belt belongs right here in Baguio City. Right now, I am prepared for a five-round war.



“My main objective right now is to successfully defend my ONE Strawweight World Title. It is important that I come into this bout in the best shape of my life.”



To ensure that, the 23-year-old has been training harder than ever with his teammates at the renowned Team Lakay gym. He’s one of four world champions in their stable, and he believes he has the blueprint to success against his opponent.



“My teammates and coach have come up with a brilliant game plan. I plan to execute it to the best of my ability.



“It is important that I come into this bout in the best shape of my life. My style is very fast-paced and with a lot of movement. I need to step into the cage at my best so I can give my opponent a good fight.”



Pacio will need to be on top of his game to defeat Saruta. Winner of five of his past six bouts, the hard-nosed Japanese veteran always comes to fight, and Pacio is well aware of the threat he poses.



“I think Saruta is a great martial artist. He has a lot of positives going for him. He is well-rounded with good striking and grappling skills, and I don’t think he has any weaknesses, to be honest.



Neverthless, Pacio is ready to do whatever it takes to ensure the belt remains around his waist and do justice to the hours of sweat he’s poured into his beloved martial arts.



“This ONE World Title is very important to me and is the greatest achievement of my career so far. It is a representation of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice.



“This game isn’t easy, and we all train extremely hard to be where we are at now. This means we spend a lot of time away from our families because we’re always in the gym training. I will defend it with everything that I have.”



As for a prediction on the result of their main event bout, Pacio is quick and emphatic with his response.



“I see my hand being raised at the end of the night, no doubt. Whether it is by knockout or by submission, or by decision, I will win and keep the belt in the Philippines.”

