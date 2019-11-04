Jorge Masvidal Wants To ‘Destroy’ Canelo Alvarez

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal is very serious about the prospect of facing Canelo Alvarez in a boxing match.

Masvidal emerged victorious over Nate Diaz in their UFC 244 headliner on Saturday night after a dominant performance. The event was so highly-anticipated that Alvarez’s title fight with Sergei Kovalev was delayed until after UFC 244 was over.

Speaking after his win, Masvidal said he would love to face Alvarez in a boxing match. And appearing on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” on Monday, he further expanded as to why he thinks he would do well in the sweet science.

“I’m dead serious about trying to fight Canelo Alvarez,” Masvidal said. “Give me a nice little change, I’ll take my talents over there. I feel like I can shock the world. Is Canelo a better boxer than me? Has he thrown ten thousands jabs more than me because that’s what he does morning and night, yeah, he’s a better boxer.

“But can I bring some elements that boxers ain’t used to that are in the legal realm of boxing and throw Canelo completely off his game? F*ck yes, man. I’m a natural bigger dude. I punch like a f*cking truck. If I got boxing gloves on, I’m not afraid of breaking my hand because I got that cast on so I’ll be swinging extra harder. I feel like I could be a legitimate a** threat in there. Plus I’m a little longer.

“In the wake of the Conor-Mayweather fight, showed me a lot of things that they were really bad [at]. They can’t read us as well as maybe they can read a boxer especially in the early insights of the fight.”

That said, “Gamebred” still has tons of respect for Alvarez. The boxing middleweight champion established himself as arguably the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world following his knockout of Kovalev, having moved up to a new weight class in doing so. But that won’t stop Masvidal from wanting to destroy the Mexican in the ring.

“I’ll be going for the knockout obviously. Nothing else,” Masvidal added. “This is not to disrespect Canelo because I think the dude is a beast. It would be an honor to get in the ring with him.

“But he did say some sh*t like no MMA fights would be a challenge. I beg to differ, my brother. I would really love to be the guy that tried to end his f*cking face, just destroy him.”

