Jorge Masvidal Teases 154-Pound Weight Cut After Floyd Mayweather Ends Retirement

It looks like Jorge Masvidal truly does want to try his hand in the boxing realm.

Shortly after his victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244, Masvidal took the opportunity to call out boxing megastar and multi-weight world champion Canelo Alvarez. Now, however, Masvidal appears to be teasing interest in a fight with another one of boxing’s biggest stars – Floyd Mayweather.

“Money” recently announced he is unretiring from fighting in 2020. While he seeks a rematch with Manny Pacquiao, Mayweather is also interested in boxing a UFC star as well. Given how much Masvidal has shined in 2019, “Gamebred” could certainly be a candidate for the task. He took to Twitter recently to tease he could make the weight cut down to 154 pounds, which is the super welterweight division in boxing, also where Mayweather would likely compete in a comeback fight.

“Yes it is true. I can make 154 #theresurrection”

Mayweather and UFC president Dana White will likely be working together in 2020, as Mayweather has teased he wants to put on another spectacular event for fight fans alongside White in 2020 for his return. While he could mean a rematch with Conor McGregor, he could also look to take on a new challenge, where Masvidal might just swoop in and seize the opportunity.

