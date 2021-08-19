Jorge Masvidal has set himself nicely when it comes to his plans after fighting, promoting, and founding his own fighting championships called “Gamebred FC””. Just two months after hosting his first event, Masvidal has announced that his next Gamebred FC event will feature former UFC heavyweight Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva in a bare-knuckle MMA match.

Masvidal took the opportunity to utilize his skills as a promoter to announce that Silva, who has competed in MMA just once in four years, will be the main attraction at his next Gamebred FC event against Alex Nicholson. The date and venue of the event has yet to be determined, but it is widely expected to take place on Sept. 11. Masvidal announced the bout on the latest episode of The MMA Hour with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

Bare-knuckle fighting is where the legend of Masvidal was born, fighting on the streets of Miami, FL with no rules or regulations. It’s a big reason why he’s appealed to fans during his career, and more specifically over the past few years in the UFC.

The 41-year-old Silva will look to capitalize on the opportunity from Masvidal to snap a six-fight losing streak that dates back to 2015. Overall, he’s only earned one victory since 2013, over former heavyweight mainstay Alistair Overeem. Masvidal booked Silva against Nicholson, a former PFL standout who hasn’t competed in two years.

The first Gamebred FC event held this summer was relatively successful, with a sold-out crowd in Florida and great energy and quality about the fight card itself. Masvidal held the main event featuring Jason Knight and Charles Bennett in the inaugural promotion.

The Silva vs. Nicholson fight will surely garner the attention of fans, and at the very least give everyone an opportunity to give Silva a proper sendoff as he moves into the end of his career.

Are you interested in watching Gamebred FC events going forward?