Jorge Masvidal Claims He’s Frontrunner To Fight Floyd Mayweather In Zuffa Boxing

Top-ranked UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal likely has a big 2020 ahead of him.

Masvidal has laid out several possibilities for what’s next for him. One of the more appealing options seems to be a boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Mayweather has teased he will end his retirement in 2020. Initial reports suggest he’ll rematch Manny Pacquiao before fighting a UFC fighter in a crossover boxing fight.

“Gamebred” has teased he could cut down to 154 pounds to fight “Money” if he’s open to it. Now, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Masvidal claims he has heard Mayweather is coming over to Zuffa Boxing, and he wants to fight a UFC star. The Floridian claims he’s the frontrunner to be Mayweather’s opponent, and he’s trying to seal the deal.

“Mayweather is coming over to Zuffa Boxing (which is owned by the UFC). [The promotion is] going to be looking for [a mixed martial artist] to fight him [in a boxing match] and it appears as if I’m the top candidate. That’s the fight we’re all looking to close,” Masvidal said.

Masvidal had a tremendous 2019 and is up for Fighter Of The Year. He started off with a second-round hellacious knockout win over Darren Till in England. Then, he pulled off the fastest knockout in UFC history, flattening Ben Askren in five seconds with a flying knee. Finally, he ended the year with a TKO win over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 due to a Doctor’s Stoppage.

It remains to be seen what’s next for Masvidal, but one thing is for sure, it will bank him some major cash.

