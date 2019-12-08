Jorge Masvidal Calls Floyd Mayweather Boxing Match A Bigger Payday Than Conor McGregor Fight

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal received some good news when UFC president Dana White claimed Conor McGregor wanted to fight him. But he’s aiming even higher.

Since having his breakout year in 2019, Masvidal is now targeting the money fights which probably have more of a priority for him than even the welterweight title. McGregor would certainly be ideal as he’s the biggest draw in the UFC.

However, that’s only one of the possible “lottery tickets” Masvidal wants to cash in on:

“(McGregor) is one of the lottery tickets we’re possibly going to cash on in,” Masvidal told TMZ (via BJ Penn). “It’s not the biggest lottery ticket, but it’s one of the lottery tickets.

“… Me versus Mayweather. I want cash money. I got children and those children’s got needs. I love to fight and one of my first loves growing up was boxing, and then I fell in love with wrestling and then UFC came about. And I was like, ‘Wow, I can do them both of them at the same damn time.’ I fell in love with the UFC and that’s all I’ve done, the MMA. But I can box my ass off.

“Not saying I’m a better boxer than Mayweather but man, I’m gonna be in there with bad intentions trying to hurt him. I’m a well-conditioned athlete who’s not going to fade. I’m not going to fade in the eighth or ninth round (like McGregor). I’m going to be there for the whole night. I want to get into the biggest, toughest, roughest fights that I possibly can and make a paycheck for them as well, get compensated for my skills.”

Mayweather is not the only boxer Masvidal is interested in — he’s also called out Canelo Alvarez. “Gamebred” believes he is a different animal than any other UFC fighter potentially making the transition to boxing.

That is why he offered Mayweather a final message:

“If you’re looking for a fight, I’m right here,” he added. “If you’re looking for an easy paycheck, then go back to Japan and beat up those little guys. If you want to fight a guy like Khabib Nurmagomedov who doesn’t know how to box, if he wants to fight that guy, I get it, man. Mayweather has paid his dues, he can do whatever the hell he wants.

“If he wants something he has to get up for early in the morning, train in the morning, train at night, that’s me, man. If you want something easy man, then yeah, get the other dudes.”

What do you think of Masvidal’s comments?