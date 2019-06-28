Jomary Torres Takes Game To Next Level For Match Against Jihin Radzuan

Spread the word!













By Dan Paulo Errazo

Jomary “The Zamboanginian Fighter” Torres’ skills as a mixed martial artist will be tested on July 12 on ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY when she faces home-crowd favorite Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Though Torres found success in her first three matches with ONE Championship, she feels more challenged in her next bout.

“I feel like I’m being matched with more difficult opponents now,” Torres said.

“I still see myself among the lower ranks, so getting matched up with these top athletes makes me a bit nervous. I understand that with every win, the level of competition gets fiercer, so I’m catching up by training hard every day.”

The Catalan Fighting System representative hopes to an end to her losing streak. Similarly, Radzuan was on a roll when she started her professional career but recently bowed to Gina Iniong in three closely contested, action-packed rounds.

Her hunger to get back on the winning track fuels her drive to learn from her past mistakes and improve her skills with the help of her coach, Rene Catalan.

“Our focus right now is to push myself beyond my limits, because my opponent is going to be strong,” Torres said.

“We go through three hard training sessions [every day] to prepare for Jihin and to make my skills more refined and instinctive so that I can improve my focus and ability to adapt to my opponent during the match. I think her striking is superb, and it would be best to avoid that, but I understand that she’s also good on the ground. She also has a size advantage over me, which will be a challenge, so right now, we’re just really focused on honing and adding skills so that I will be ready for her. I spar with partners who are bigger than me.”

Torres doesn’t want to give out any predictions for the match, but she is confident in her skills and abilities that she can come out as the better athlete in her match at the Axiata Arena.

“I really don’t look too far ahead, seeing that she’s a well-rounded fighter,” Torres concluded.

“I know in myself that I can beat her, but I’d rather not say how fast or where I want to take the match. I’m just ready to put my heart out in that cage and will do everything in my power to defeat her. I have full trust in God that He will give me the strength to win this match. I am not even thinking of any other outcome, because this is what I live for. I need to keep winning in order to reach our goals.”