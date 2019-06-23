Jomary Torres Prepared To End Slump With Jihin Radzuan In Kuala Lumpur

Spread the word!













BY: Dan Paulo Errazo

Filipina mixed martial artist Jomary “The Zamboanginian Fighter” Torres is looking to put a stop to her losing streak at ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY on July 12 against Malaysia’s Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan.

Torres has recently dropped three in a row, falling to divisional rivals Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol, Mei Yamaguchi, and Lin Heqin.

While it would be hard for any athlete to find motivation after continuous setbacks, “The Zamboanginian Fighter” has taken her losses as lessons learned, fueling her flaming passion to be the best. Inevitably, Torres plans redemption against Malaysian hometown hero Radzuan at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

“It will be a good fight. Jihin is a good fighter,” Torres said.

“She’s strong and skilled. Both of us are hungry to win. I will give my best in this fight.”

Fighting her way back to the winner’s circle is easier said than done, however, as Torres will be tested by the “Shadow Cat”. Radzuan went unbeaten in her first four outings before the Malaysian ran into Team Lakay’s Gina Iniong in her most recent bout. Despite taking on another monstrous challenge in Radzuan, Torres is confident with her preparations under the guidance of her team at the Catalan Fighting System and that their game plan will result in her success.

“Jihin is strong and very well-rounded,” Torres said.

“She can strike and she can take the fight to the ground. I have to be at my very best if I am to take the victory. My team and I have prepared well for this fight. Every fighter has holes in their game. There is no perfect fighter. There is always a weakness. We’ve studied her and we have prepared a good game plan. Now it’s just time to execute.”

Torres assures her fans and fellow Filipinos that she is doing everything she can to have her hands raised at the end of the match.

“I want everyone to know I am always hungry and determined to win,” Torres concluded.

“Each time I step into the cage, I am looking for victory. I want to bring honor and glory to my country.”

