Joe Rogan Wants Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder: ‘He Might Connect’

They might be in different sports, but Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder is one cross-code fight UFC commentator Joe Rogan wants to see.

Wilder continued to show why he’s arguably the most devastating knockout artist in boxing today following his first-round finish of Dominic Breazeale earlier this month to defend his WBC heavyweight title.

In MMA, the closest thing right now to “The Bronze Bomber” is Ngannou, who has won seven of his eight UFC wins by knockout. With “The Predator” also boasting scary knockout power, Rogan wants to see the two heavyweights collide in a boxing ring.

He even believes Ngannou has a chance, given Wilder’s fighting style.

“Mark my words, if Francis Ngannou decides to jump ship and go to heavyweight boxing, he will nuke some fools,” Rogan said on a recent episode of his podcast (via BJ Penn). “It’s going to take a long time to get to Wilder’s level. Wilder’s a world champ. He’s undefeated.

“Francis Ngannou’s not ready to box with Wilder right now, but let me tell you something… he might connect. Wilder’s not the slickest guy in the world. We’re not talking about Muhammad Ali or Floyd Mayweather… He most gets by on power and range.”

Ngannou’s Striking Credentials

Rogan backed up his argument by noting how Ngannou comfortably dealt with Alistair Overeem — a former K-1 Grand Prix winner.

He did, however, point out how only former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic was able to withstand the Cameroonian’s power.

“If Francis Ngannou has a problem with grappling, what does he not have a problem with? Striking,” Rogan added. “He KOs Alistair Overeem. Alistair Overeem is a world class striker. He’s a kickboxer at the highest level, wins the K-1 Grand Prix. I mean, he’s knocked out Badr Hari, he’s beaten ‘Turkish Tyson’ (Gokhan Saki), he’s beaten some good guys.

“Francis Ngannou, everyone he connects with other than Stipe [Miocic], goes night night. Stipe is the only guy. Stipe figured out how to use his championship mettle, use his grit, use his takedowns, and won the fight.”

Do you think Ngannou would be able to knock Wilder out in a boxing ring?