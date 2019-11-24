Joe Rogan Reacts To Deontay Wilder KO: ‘Biggest Heavyweight Puncher’

Spread the word!













UFC commentator Joe Rogan had nothing but praise for WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder following the latter’s latest win.

Wilder retained his title following an emphatic seventh-round come-from-behind knockout of Luis Ortiz in their rematch on Saturday night. In the process, the American further consolidated his claim as one of the heaviest hitters in the sport’s history, especially given how he was being dominated for much of the fight.

Rogan heaped praise on “The Bronze Bomber” following the fight as he struggled to think of a harder puncher:

“My god what a puncher! @bronzebomber might be the biggest heavyweight puncher in the history of the sport. Beautifully set up, perfect execution and otherworldly power. What a great time for the heavyweight division.”

In a second post, Rogan posted a video of the knockout:

“I mean, seriously… who the f*ck has EVER punched harder than @bronzebomber? Couldn’t be a nicer guy, too. Just amazing.”

It’s hard to think of a harder puncher as Wilder has knocked down each and every one of his opponents. Of course, the only man to survive his power is lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

That looks set to be the next fight for both men as well.

Is Wilder the biggest puncher in heavyweight boxing history?