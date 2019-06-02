Joe Rogan Reacts To Anthony Joshua’s Upset Loss

Spread the word!













Joe Rogan was among several notable names to react to the shocking upset that Anthony Joshua suffered in his latest fight.

Joshua took on Andy Ruiz Jr. in the main event of the show that took place on Saturday night (June 1, 2019) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Joshua’s WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles were on the line.

The event aired exclusively live on DAZN in the United States and on Sky Sports Box Office in the United Kingdom. Ruiz wasn’t even Joshua’s original opponent, as he was supposed to fight undefeated challenger Jarrell Miller, but was then replaced by Ruiz Jr. after three failed drug tests.

In the fight, Ruiz Jr. won the bout by technical knockout in the 7th round. As a result, it marked Joshua’s first loss in his career, which, coincidentally, was his first fight to take place in the United States.

Joe Rogan Reacts

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan took to his official Instagram account to give his reaction to the devastating loss, writing the following:

“Nights like this are one of the many reasons why I love fights. Weird shit happens when people punch each other in the head. Most of the time when people ask me “who is going to win?” I say, “I don’t know. That’s why we have to see them fight.”

“I say that because I’m being honest. There are windows in time where you’re convinced you know the outcome. Where a king has lain waste to all who challenge his dominance, and you’re SURE he’s going to win a fight.

“Then, someone like @andy_destroyer13 comes along and flips the whole thing right on its fucking head and shocks the world. I LOVE s**t like that. Congrats to @andy_destroyer13 on an amazing victory.”