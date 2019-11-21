Joanna Jedrzjecyzk Wants To Be Crowned Female BMF

Spread the word!













Former women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzjecyzk wants to be crowned the female BMF.

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz collided for the gimmick BMF title at UFC 244 earlier this month. Although there were many detractors, for the most part, it seemed many were receptive to the idea of a one-off belt.

And after seeing her American Top Team teammate in Masvidal win the honor, Jedrzjecyzk wants to become the female equivalent:

“People used to call me violent, savage,” Jedrzjecyzk told the South China Morning Post. “Jorge just won the belt – the baddest motherf*cker belt. I want to be the female BMF. These girls can make it, they can win the belt, but there’s nobody like Ronda Rousey, like me. People can doubt me, and they’ll do that forever, but show me a better, cleaner fighter in the UFC or in general.”

Jedrzjecyzk acknowledged that bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes is the current GOAT in the sport. However, she believes title defenses should also come into play:

“Of course, Amanda Nunes is the GOAT [greatest of all time] right now, but Ronda Rousey had six successful title defenses, me, five. Rose [Namajunas]? One title defense. Jessica [Andrade] couldn’t defend the title.”

