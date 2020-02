Spread the word!













Jimmy Crute returned to the win column in style.

The Australian took on fellow light heavyweight prospect Michael Oleksiejczuk in the co-main event of UFC Auckland on Saturday night.

However, it was all Crute who took Oleksiejczuk down right from the get-go. He proceeded to maul the Pole before locking in the kimura lock submission to get the first-round victory.

It makes it three wins in Crute’s last four outings.

You can watch the finish below:

What did you think of Crute’s finish?