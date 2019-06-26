Jihin Radzuan Looks to Bounce Back From First Career Defeat

Spread the word!













Malaysian sensation Jihin Radzuan feels good to be back home competing in Malaysia. She misses hearing the crowd and enjoying the homecourt advantage whenever she performs in Kuala Lumpur.

Her fans will see her once more when she steps onto the stage opposite Jomary Torres at ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY on Friday, 12 July at the Axiata Arena.

“It’s always special to compete in my own country because fans can witness me live in action. We have always given them fantastic shows, and this will be the same,” said Radzuan.

“It’s the perfect setting to mark my return and prove to everyone that I’m not done yet.”

The Ultimate MMA atomweight athlete has had her eye on Torres for quite some time now, even as she was matched up with Team Lakay ace Gina Iniong at ONE: CLASH OF LEGENDS, where she suffered the first loss of her career.

According to Radzuan, she may have not been ready for a bout with Iniong at the time and felt Torres would have offered a better learning experience.

“I have no complaints about it whatsoever, but I felt Jomary would have presented me a better fight,” said Radzuan.

“I’ve always said that Jomary Torres would be a perfect opponent for me because I want to slowly make my way up, not skip a couple of athletes and suddenly challenge for the World Title. I’m thankful for this chance to compete against her, and I’ll make full use of it. I cannot wait.”

Radzuan is looking to bounce back from the loss to Iniong last February. She maintains that she has learned the lessons from her first defeat, and is now ready to give her best effort against her chosen opponent.

“Jomary’s kicks and striking are her biggest strengths, but I think she’s equally good on the ground too,” Radzuan concludes.

“[I can’t] underestimate her. She’s still a good fighter [and] anything can happen.”

