Jihin Radzuan Faces Toughest Opponent To Date In Gina Iniong

By Dan Paulo Errazo



Malaysia’s Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan has been on a roll, winning match after match since embarking on her professional mixed martial arts career. However, her unbeaten streak could be in jeopardy as she faces Team Lakay’s Gina “Conviction” Iniong at the Impact Arena, Bangkok this Saturday, 16 February.



ONE: CLASH OF LEGENDS is set to hold a spectacle for fans who will witness a match between two top women’s atomweight contenders making their own cases for a World Title shot. Radzuan, in particular, looks to continue her undefeated streak while the Filipina Iniong aims to claw her way up the divisional ladder.



Despite Iniong’s widely perceived advantage in the striking department, Radzuan remains unfazed as she is also confident in her stand-up abilities.



“We prepared specific drills such as cutting angles, combinations to counter her moves. I am quite confident in my striking also as I am a four-division K1 Muay Thai champ. I competed in boxing so distance management, angles, and all that is nothing new to me,” Radzuan said.





In addition, the Malaysian “Shadow Cat” is also excited to face Iniong because it is an opportunity to take on a representative of the famed Team Lakay — a team Radzuan has witnessed grow immensely over the years.



“Team Lakay is a respectful team and they have been around since 2000. My coach is a good friend of a few Team Lakay fighters and he told me that the Team Lakay Warriors are the nicest people he has ever met, and I believe him. I am glad that I have the chance to share the ring with their warrior,” Radzuan said.





Despite being undefeated, Radzuan admits that there’s still a lot of room for improvement in order for her to stay on top of her game. She is aware of her weaknesses, and is doing her best to correct them.





“I lack the ability to finish a fight. I try very hard, but either my opponents are really good or maybe I lack the KO power. I have been working very hard on that part and you can expect to see me finishing more fights in the future,” Radzuan said.



Though it’s her first time competing outside of her home country professionally, Radzuan is not affected and feels that she is on the same ground with Iniong.



“Competing with a non-Malaysian crowd won’t bother me because Gina will also be fighting in a foreign land so I think it is fair. It is good for me to show my skills and get new fans from another country,” Radzuan concluded.



She also believes that it is also about time for her to expand her fan base outside of Malaysia. And it all starts by Radzuan overcoming the Team Lakay star.

