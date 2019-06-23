Jermell Charlo vs. Jorge Cota Results – PBC on FOX

Spread the word!













Tonight (Sun. June 23, 2019) Premiere Boxing Champions (PBC) returns on FOX. In the featured bout of the night, we have middleweights Jermell Charlo takes on Jorge Cota in a 12-round contest.

Also, in a WBC junior featherweight title eliminator, Guillermo Rigondeaux takes on Julio Ceja. The action all goes down on FOX, with the undercard getting started at 7 p.m. ET, and the main card airing at 8 p.m. ET. LowKickMMA will be providing you with live coverage of the event throughout the night.

Check out LowKickMMA’s results for Jermell Charlo vs. Jorge Cota on FOX here below:

Junior middleweight: Jermell Charlo vs. Jorge Cota

Jermell Charlo vs. Jorge Cota Junior featherweight: Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Julio Ceja

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Julio Ceja Junior middleweight: Joey Spencer vs. Akeem Black

Joey Spencer vs. Akeem Black Lightweight: Chris Colbert vs. Alberto Mercado

Chris Colbert vs. Alberto Mercado Welterweight: Jesus Ramos vs. Rondale Hubbert

Jesus Ramos vs. Rondale Hubbert Lightweight: Leduan Barthelemy vs. Jose Cayetano

Leduan Barthelemy vs. Jose Cayetano Welterweight: Ryan Karl vs. TBA

Ryan Karl vs. TBA Welterweight: Marquis Taylor vs. Lucas SantaMaria

Marquis Taylor vs. Lucas SantaMaria Junior middleweight: Quinton Randall vs. Kewone Hill

Quinton Randall vs. Kewone Hill Welterweight: Emmanuel Medina vs. Peter Dobson

Emmanuel Medina vs. Peter Dobson Lightweight: Julian Rodarte vs. Miguel Aispuro

Julian Rodarte vs. Miguel Aispuro Lightweight: Jose Valenzuela vs. Eric Manriquez

**Keep refreshing for live results/LowKickMMA’s coverage of Jermell Charlo vs. Jorge Cota begins at 7 p.m. ET**