Jermell Charlo vs. Jorge Cota Results – PBC on FOX

Tonight (Sun. June 23, 2019) Premiere Boxing Champions (PBC) returns on FOX. In the featured bout of the night, we have middleweights Jermell Charlo takes on Jorge Cota in a 12-round contest.
Also, in a WBC junior featherweight title eliminator, Guillermo Rigondeaux takes on Julio Ceja. The action all goes down on FOX, with the undercard getting started at 7 p.m. ET, and the main card airing at 8 p.m. ET. LowKickMMA will be providing you with live coverage of the event throughout the night.
Check out LowKickMMA’s results for Jermell Charlo vs. Jorge Cota on FOX here below:
- Junior middleweight: Jermell Charlo vs. Jorge Cota
- Junior featherweight: Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Julio Ceja
- Junior middleweight: Joey Spencer vs. Akeem Black
- Lightweight: Chris Colbert vs. Alberto Mercado
- Welterweight: Jesus Ramos vs. Rondale Hubbert
- Lightweight: Leduan Barthelemy vs. Jose Cayetano
- Welterweight: Ryan Karl vs. TBA
- Welterweight: Marquis Taylor vs. Lucas SantaMaria
- Junior middleweight: Quinton Randall vs. Kewone Hill
- Welterweight: Emmanuel Medina vs. Peter Dobson
- Lightweight: Julian Rodarte vs. Miguel Aispuro
- Lightweight: Jose Valenzuela vs. Eric Manriquez
**Keep refreshing for live results/LowKickMMA’s coverage of Jermell Charlo vs. Jorge Cota begins at 7 p.m. ET**