Jason Knight Set For Bare-Knuckle FC Return In August

Spread the word!













Former UFC featherweight Jason Knight is set to make his return to Bare-Knuckle FC action.

During last night’s (Sat. June 22, 2019) BKFC 6 event, it was announced that Knight will be facing fellow former UFC star Leonard Garcia at the BKFC 7 event. The show will take place from Biloxi, Mississippi on August 10. BKFC president David Feldman announced the matchup himself.

Garcia is a former UFC, WEC, and Legacy FC veteran who hasn’t competed in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition since 2014. He also competed in professional boxing back in 2005, suffering a third round defeat to Miguel Ortiz. Garcia made his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 4 in February, finishing Julian Lane in the second round.

He’ll take on Knight, who was one-half of, arguably, the best BKFC fight in history against Artem Lobov in April. Knight ended his UFC run on a four-fight win streak before signing with the bare-knuckle promotion. He went all five rounds with Lobov, who took home the win on the scorecards via unanimous decision.

Now, he’ll be taking on Garcia in his second-ever bare-knuckle fight in his home state of Mississippi. No other fights have been announced for the BKFC 7 card as of this writing, but we’ll keep you updated.