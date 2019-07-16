Jason Knight Out Of BKFC 7 Main Event Against Leonard Garcia

Spread the word!













Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has taken a big hit. At BKFC 7, Jason Knight was set to take on Leonard Garcia in what would have been a tremendous main event. However, the fight will not be happening as Knight announced on social media he has been forced to withdraw due to an injury:

“I suffered a pretty bad rib injury a few weeks back, I’m sorry to announce it, but I won’t be fighting (at) Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 7 in August…. sorry if I let anyone down!!” — Knight wrote on Twitter.

Jason Knight made his BKFC debut at BKFC 5 in April. There, he was taking on Artem Lobov in what was a phenomenal contest. The two brought the fight to each other and had an action-packed bout until the final bell rang and Lobov won by decision.

Garcia, meanwhile, is 1-0 in BKFC as he fought back at BKFC 4 and beat Julian Lane. The UFC veteran has not fought in MMA since 2014 and it seems like BKFC is his new calling. And, at BKFC 7, he will now be fighting Jim Alers, according to MyMMANews.

