Jason Knight Opens Up About Viral Bathroom Brawl Video

Bare Knuckle FC fighter Jason Knight opened up on the recent footage of him being involved in a bathroom brawl.

The footage was shared by his teammate Brok Weaver as it showed Knight being cornered by two guys in a bathroom stall during an argument. Knight would then throw the first punch and fight both of them until security came and separated them.

Jason Knight fighting two guys that backed him into a stall😭 pic.twitter.com/1FMtmoZXTF — Beez from the top rope (@caseybiszant) November 12, 2019

The initial Instagram post by Weaver has since been deleted. However, Knight did make a comment on it stating that the incident actually occurred a year ago.

Here’s what he had to say:

“This was from over a year ago,” Knight wrote. “One guy was in the bathroom complaining about his girlfriend. I made a comment as a joke and obviously these two guys didn’t think it was funny. So they cornered me in my stall. By the time I turned around, these two guys were there and seven people holding cameras behind them, I already knew what time it was.

“I told them to back up or they could go to sleep. They started talking crazy so I swung first, I wasn’t going to beg my way out of this stall. Stuff happens, but a lot has changed since then. Nowadays I wouldn’t even be there much less making a joke because of a beer buzz. No need to explain myself to any of you just figured I would give you a little insight. Long story short, I shouldn’t have made the joke but they could have took it better. Oh well, it is what it is.”

Knight is no stranger to a bare knuckle brawl as he will meet Artem Lobov in a rematch which is scheduled to take place November 16 in Biloxi, Mississippi. Lobov won their first meeting via unanimous decision.

