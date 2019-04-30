Jarrell Miller Handed Six-Month Suspension By WBA Following Failed Drug Tests

Jarrell Miller has been suspended for six months by the World Boxing Association (WBA) following his failed drug tests this month.

Miller was set for the biggest payday of his career when he was to challenge heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on June 1 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

However, he would go on to fail three drug tests for banned substances including GW1516, human growth hormone (HGH) and Erythropoietin (EPO). After first claiming innocence, “Big Baby” later admitted his guilt on social media.

Having been unlicensed by the New York State Athletic Commission following the first failed test, Miller will now be withdrawn from the WBA’s rankings until September 19 as part of this suspension.

In order to return to the rankings, the American will also have to do register with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) and undergo random testing at his own expense.

According to his co-promoter Greg Cohen, he won’t be able to compete in any jurisdiction during his suspension either.

“It’s appropriate, and we just look forward to moving on to bigger and better things in the future,” Miller’s co-promoter Greg Cohen told ESPN. “I don’t think he has a choice. Certainly by way of this resolution, he’s required to, and I’m sure Jarrell will be compliant with the resolution.”

Anthony Joshua’s New Opponent

Joshua took multiple jabs at Miller following the news and was well within his right to do so. However, he and his team also had to work on getting a short-notice replacement for Miller.

That opponent now seems to be California-born Andy Ruiz Jr. who last competed earlier this month with a win over Alexander Dimitrenko.

Ruiz Jr.’s only loss came during a world title fight when he lost to Joseph Parker for the vacant WBO heavyweight title back in 2016.