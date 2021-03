Opening up the UFC 260 main card is a lightweight tilt between Jamie Mullarkey and Khama Worthy.

Round 1: Mullarkey starts things with a jab and follows up with a right hook. Worthy attempts a leg kick. Mullarkey rocks Worthy with a left hook who drops to the ground soon after and is promptly finished with follow-up strikes!

Official result: Jamie Mullarkey defeats Khama Worthy via knockout (R1, 0:46).