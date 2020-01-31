Jake Paul Takes Out AnEsonGib In The First Round (Video)

Spread the word!













We had another YouTube boxing match take place yesterday (Thurs. January 30, 2020) on DAZN.

Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut against fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib. Unlike his brother, Logan, Jake’s professional boxing debut was a success. It only took Jake one round to put Gib away after three knockdowns, finishing the fight with a right-hand shot. Jake immediately began to celebrate, as did his brother Logan, who was in the crowd for the contest.

Check out the finish, as well as the full fight, in the video players below.

What did you make of the fight between Paul and Gib? Do you want to see more YouTube stars box each other?