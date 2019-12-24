Jake Paul Returns To The Ring To Meet AnEsonGib In Jan. 2020

Spread the word!













Full time social media star and part time pugilist Jake Paul is set to make a return to the squared circle in early 2020. The 22-year-old will face off against the UAE’s AnEsonGib, who is famous for his online gaming exploits.

The celebrity pair will meet on Thursday, January 30, at the Meridian Island Gardens in Miami, with the bout forming part of the under card of Matchroom’s Demetrius Andrade-Luke Keeler clash. Andrade will be defending his WBO World Middleweight championship.

“This is more than a fight to me, it’s a chance to show the world that anyone with a dream, vision, and the right work ethic, can overcome adversity and shine on the brightest stage. This bout has deep roots; it’s a fight for my brother’s honor, my pride and most importantly my loyal fans who are among the best in the world. This is the American dream. Thursday, January 30, on DAZN, my opponent’s 15 minutes of fame turn into 10 seconds of counting stars as he lays unconscious on the canvas. And then, I’m coming for that wanker KSI,” Paul said in a press release put out by Matchroom.

This bout will be the Ohio native’s debut under pro rules. Paul made his amateur debut in 2018, where he defeated KSI’s brother.

After the huge success of KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 which broke broadcast numbers Worldwide and also got nominated as Ring Magazine’ Event of the Year,’ I’m delighted to add Jake Paul vs. Gib to our World Championshitriple header on Super Bowl weekend in Miami, live on DAZN,” said event promoter and President of Matchroom Boxing USA, Eddie Hearn.

“Ever since the last event, people have been sliding into my DMs from all around the world to make this fight so hopefully now I will get some rest at Christmas! Same rules apply, 10-ounce gloves, no headguards, and both going through the full professional protocol. It’s USA vs. UK one again! Los Angeles was wild; I have a feeling Miami will be next level.”

Whatever your thoughts on this matchup, it’s a fight that’s bound to generate plenty of headlines throughout its buildup.