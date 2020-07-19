In the Co-Main event, we will see a match-up between two ranked Middleweights fighting to stay in title contention. With both Jack Hermansson and Kevlin Gastelum coming off losses, getting this victory is going to be very important in working their way back to the title.

Round 1: Gastelum opens the action pressuring Hermansson to the cage, Hermansson circles away throwing front kicks to keep Gastelum off him. Gastelum throws a flurry of punches forcing Hermansson to shoot for takedown that is reversed by Gastelum who ends up on top. Hermansson attacks the leg, finding a submission via heel hook.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jack Hermansson def. Kelvin Gastelum, SUB (Heel Hook) 1:18, R1