Video – Israel Adesanya trains with former foe Robert Whittaker ahead of fighting return at UFC Abu Dhabi

ByRoss Markey
Video - Israel Adesanya trains with former foe Robert Whittaker ahead of fighting return at UFC Abu Dhabi

Twice facing Robert Whittaker in title settings, Israel Adesanya has drafted the Auckland-born favorite into his training camp ahead of his comeback fight at UFC Abu Dhabi at the turn of next month, as he prepares for a pivotal pairing against the surging, Nassourdine Imavov.

Adesanya, a former two-time middleweight champion, returns to action on February 1. in a trip to the Middle East, in a bid to prevent a career-first three-fight losing run.

Israel Adesanya interested in Khamzat Chimaev clash: 'That guy's really good, that made me wanna fight him'

Sidelined since last August, City Kickboxing star, Adesanya most recently headlined UFC 305 in a championship grudge match challenge against the incumbent, Dricus du Plessis, dropping an eventual neck crank submission loss to the South African.

READ MORE:  Kamaru Usman confirms imminent UFC return after tirade against welterweight foes: 'We soon come'

The defeat came as Nigerian-Kiwi striker, Adesanya’s second consecutively following a prior decision shutout loss to Sean Strickland the September prior in a massive upset defeat to the outspoken striker.

gettyimages 2167221875 612x612 1

And just weeks out from his return to action at UFC Abu Dhabi in a trip to the Middle East to take on the streaking middleweight force, Imavov, Adesanya has employed the talents of former two-fight rival, Whittaker into his training camp.

Israel Adesanya trains with Robert Whittaker pre-UFC Abu Dhabi return

“New year, new friends,” Israel Adesanya posted on his official X account accompanied by photos and videos of himself training with Robert Whittaker recently.

READ MORE:  Jon Jones eyeing retirement as UFC boss Dana White denies $30million payday for return: 'It's bullsh*t'

First meeting Whittaker back in 2019, Adesanya — the then-interim middleweight champion successfully unified the divisional crowns with a blistering second round knockout win in the pair’s first matchup.

izzy rob 2

And three years later, Israel Adesanya was this time forced the five round distance by the surging challenger, before prevailing in a unanimous decision success in Houston, Texas.

Yet to be booked since October of last year, Whittaker has remained sidelined since his gruesome face crank submission loss to the unbeaten middleweight star, Khamzat Chimaev — in which he suffered a nasty facial and jaw injury in the process.

READ MORE:  Report - Alex Pereira in talks for heavyweight debut in HUGE fight at UFC 313

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts