Competing in UFC requires a lot of dedication, blood, sweat, and tears. Even if competitors do not bet, the stakes in each match are pretty high, given how they can sustain serious injuries. However, it is certainly an interesting question to ask – “Can UFC fighters bet on their own matches?”

We all know the basics of how sports betting works, but as we all know the hobby has evolved over the years. In other words, we can bet on all sorts of things that can happen over the course of a single match, not just on who wins or losses. Moreover, in many popular sports, it is illegal for competitors to place bets.

UFC is relatively new on the sports scene, so it might not be subject to the same rules and regulations as professional football for example. So here we will explore the topic of UFC fighters betting or gambling on their own matches.

Is it legal for UFC fighters to bet on themselves?

You might ask yourself why would UFC want to place bets at all, and the answer is simple. It’s because a lot of people are doing it since they think it makes the sports match more interesting. Moreover, a lot of professional athletes do gamble given how they can easily cover their losses and don’t have to worry too much about their finances. In fact, Conor McGregor is one of the richest athletes, so there is a lot of money in UFC too. The reason for concern is if they start to bet on their own matches, and this is in fact regulated.

It is legal for UFC fighters to bet on themselves, however, they are not viewed as just a regular user, so there are some restrictions. For example, they can bet on who is going to win the match, as long as they place a bet on themselves. However, they cannot make a bet that indicates they will win in the second round with a knockout or some of the specific things that might occur throughout the fight. This would indicate they have some inside information or an agreement with their opponent, so it would definitely raise some eyebrows.

Is it legal for UFC fighters to bet against themselves?

As mentioned it is legal for UFC fighters to bet on themselves, because common sense dictates that they are in it to win. However, it is not legal for them to bet against themselves, and the answer is very simple. You can always throw a match, or you have way more agency when it comes to losing compared to winning. In other words, it would not be fair, it would be viewed as they want to throw a fight, and it’s unethical

Fighters can always gamble if they want in a casino in fact a lot of athletes do. Going to a legit casino to win big is also popular among people in general, so it’s pretty hard to resist the allure, especially if you can afford a big loss. They also do it online since that way they are entitled to casino bonuses. Additionally, as celebrities, they can be entitled to more than a casino bonus, since they are promoting a casino simply by playing. Therefore, it’s not illegal for them to do promotional work, and to enjoy their favorite games at the same time. It’s quite common to see a face of a celebrity on a betting site or a gambling site, and they earn a lot thanks to these promotions.

Athletes and gambling

Given how gambling can have negative associations, the public perception of an athlete can be affected if they are known to also spend money betting or in a casino. However, this is not necessarily the case all the time, since they can also donate their winnings and help others. One such example is Christiano Ronaldo, who appeared on PokerStars along with other celebrities. Poker is also regarded as a sport, and the things you can learn playing poker can be pretty useful, as reading other people, is just as important as the cards you’ve been dealt. In other words, there are pros and cons to everything, and it’s the stories of irresponsible gambling that create a negative impression about this hobby.

Conclusion

As you can see, UFC regulations are not as strict as in other sports when it comes to fighters’ desire to place bets on their matches. In fact, it might also be helpful for them if they have an additional motivator to win the match who knows. Meaning, you should not prevent anyone from giving themselves more reasons to win, but you should definitely put a stop to behavior that incentivizes you to lose. That being said, it’s entirely possible to make this activity illegal in the future if the sport becomes more popular.