Hugo Santillan Becomes Latest Boxer To Die From Injuries Suffered In Fight

Spread the word!













Super lightweight boxer Hugo Santillan has tragically become the second boxer to pass away this week after injuries suffered in a fight.

The 23-year-old Argentinian fought to a draw against Eduardo Javier Abreu this past Saturday. However, as the decision was being read, Santillan was struggling to stand upright and had to be helped by his trainers.

He later collapsed before finally receiving medical attention and oxygen before being transported to the hospital. He underwent surgery for a brain clot that night.

However, Santillan suffered two cardiorespiratory arrests following the surgery and never left the coma.

RIP Hugo Santillan.



He passed away from injuries suffered during Saturday’s fight which ended in a draw.



We join Hugo’s family and friends in grief, support and wish prompt resignation.



Via @marcosarienti pic.twitter.com/WwT7LyLXIW — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 25, 2019

He becomes the second boxer to pass away this week following the death of junior welterweight Maxim Dadashev. Dadashev suffered brain injuries during an 11th-round KO defeat to Subriel Matias on Friday.

Before his corner stopped the fight, his trainer was pleading with him to end the fight because he was absorbing too much damage. Following the fight, the 28-year-old collapsed on his way to the back and underwent emergency brain surgery. However, he would pass away on Tuesday.