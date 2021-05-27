Nothing beats the excitement, adrenaline, and action of the pulsating Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). This furious, fast-paced, no-holds-barred sport grips fans in a vice and doesn’t let go. Betting online on the UFC adds to the enjoyment for countless UFC afficionados. It’s fun and, if you’ve got the skills and the luck, it can turn your sporting knowledge into hard cash.

But how does UFC betting work? Can you really make money from betting on your favourite sport?

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned expert, it always helps to get tips for guiding your UFC betting in the right direction. Here we give you some strategies and methods to increase the money you make betting on the UFC. Find out if UFC betting is profitable and what you need to do to win.

Know Your UFC Bet Options

You must know what your betting options are before you can master your bet strategy and make the most money from the bookies. There are six main UFC bets:

Moneyline

The moneyline bet is a wager on who is going to win. The fighter can win any which way; that doesn’t matter. You’re betting on the winner, that’s it. It’s an easy way to start betting on the UFC because everyone can understand this wager. But the trick to winning larger amounts of cash with the moneyline bet is to understand the risk versus the reward model. If everyone is betting on a sure-fire winner, you won’t claim much in the pot.

Round Over/Under

This UFC bet is on how long the fight will last. The line is set, and you bet on whether the fight ends before this, or after it. The winner of the fight doesn’t matter, no does the method they win by. You bet on the length of the fight and you don’t need to choose an ultimate champion.

Go the Distance

Bet on whether the fight lasts to the final round or gets halted early. This is a more specific option for those looking to bet on fight lengths.

Method of Victory

This is a unique method to use your knowledge of the sport to decide how the fight will end. Sometimes you need to choose a victor, in other cases you do not. This type of bet generally pays out more than others, but you will probably win less frequently.

Exact Round Finish

Another precise bet, this pinpoints the exact round the fight ends. This pays out big-time if you get it right.

Parlays

The parlay is a bet where you put a set of different bets into one wager. To win, you need to strike lucky with each bet. It’s difficult to win this, but the payout is worthwhile.

Steal Tips from the Experts

OK, so it’s not actually stealing. The expert tips are out there, just waiting to be read. The easiest way to increase your UFC betting knowledge and boost your winnings is to use the experts. Betting on MMA in Australia is easy when someone else has done all the hard work for you. Check out the many blogs and sites on UFC. Watch interviews with the fighters and judge how hungry they act. If you’re doubting yourself, check for a second opinion. Even if you know who’s on your card, it always helps to get some insider knowledge in case there is something you’ve missed.

© Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t Bet on Every UFC Fight

This tip doesn’t apply if you are only interested in betting for fun. But if you want to make UFC betting profitable, you need to know that not every fight is worth betting. You may be pretty certain, on many occasions, who is going to win, but the circumstances make it unprofitable to place a bet. Bet when you have your knowledge of the outcome is matched by odds that support your bet. You might not bet on a main event or a popular bout if you haven’t got an edge.

Check Your Tickets

Take a minute to check that your betting slip is accurate. Mistakes get made, sometimes, and you don’t want to lose winnings through an error. Make sure the odds are right and that you have been put down for the correct amount, and the right event.

Use Statistics Carefully

Stats in UFC betting are important. But they don’t give you the complete picture. Statistics alone miss the uncountable variables you can only pick up when you watch the action. Also, you need to check the correct statistics. A fighter with high overall takedown defense numbers may not be the best bet if he hasn’t got much fight experience, for example.

Shop Your Odds

To make money on UFC betting, you need to get the best odds. This makes the difference between a lacklustre betting career and a sterling one. Check a few different sources to see where the odds are more attractive. You can make a big difference to your profit when you adjust to the higher, even if the adjustment is a small amount. This all adds up over time.

Don’t Believe the Hype

UFC experts and the MMA exist to get you heated up and excited. They hype like crazy if they see the value in a big story. This doesn’t mean that the fighter is anywhere near worth a bet. The excitement may not match up to the likelihood of him actually winning anything. Sure, get into all the off-mat drama, but don’t let it affect your betting.

Look at the Fighter’s Support Systems

The camps, coaches and trainers surrounding the fighter are an overlooked source of information. Dig into who works with the fighters to discover how likely they are to succeed. A strong support team behind a fighter often indicates strong potential, even when the fighter is untried.

Now you know the facts, get onto your favourite UFC betting site and check out the upcoming events. UFC betting can be profitable when you do your research, take an objective look at the form, and have fun.