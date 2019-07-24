How and Where to Watch Martin Nguyen Defend His Title Against Koyomi Matsushima

Spread the word!













ONE Featherweight World Champion Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen is returning in the circle at ONE: DAWN OF HEROES on 2 August at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines against Japan’s Koyomi “Moushigo” Matsushima.

The 30-year-old will make his third World Title defense, after last seeing action in April where he hit Narantungalag “Tungaa” Jadambaa with an amazing walk-off flying knee, which is arguably one of the best knockouts in ONE history.

Prior to that bout, Nguyen was out for nine months but showed no signs of slowing down, displaying a dominant performance and picking Jadambaa apart. The Vietnamese-Australian is expected to be in his best shape and his morale is high as he faces his next challenger.

Matsushima, on the other hand, became a top contender in his division when he knocked out former ONE Featherweight World Champion Marat “Cobra” Gafurov in the first round in his ONE debut. The win led to a match against “Pretty Boy” Kwon Won Il which he also won.

The Kanagawa native boasts a tight ground game and an astounding striking game which could give Nguyen problems. Nguyen, though, is a more decisive finisher than Matsushima.

This matchup is the main event of ONE: DAWN OF HEROES, which was initially headlined by the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship tilt between Jonathan “The General” Haggerty and Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon.

Other headliners are the bout between Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez and Eduard “Landslide” Folayang, and Dae Sung Park and Honorio “The Rock” Banario.

Also on the card are the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix semi-final bouts featuring Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson and Tatsumitsu “The Sweeper” Wada, and Danny “The King” Kingad and Reece “Lightning” McLaren.

You can catch ONE Championship on Turner and on B/R Live in the United States. Outside of the US, you can watch every ONE Championship event live via the ONE Super App.