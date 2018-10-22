Hometown Crowd In Yangon Won’t Prevent Mohammad Karaki To Shock The World

Former two-division Desert Force Champion and Phoenix Middleweight Champion Mohammad Karaki promises to leave no stone unturned when he challenges two-division kingpin Aung La N Sang for the ONE Middleweight World Title in the main event of ONE: PURSUIT OF GREATNESS on Friday, 26 October at Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.

The 27-year-old Lebanese behemoth, who finished eight of his nine opponents by either knockout or submission, realizes that he will be in a tough contest when he takes on the hometown hero in Yangon.

“Facing Aung La N Sang won’t be a walk in the park especially that the bout is in Myanmar. He never fails to bring it as he is known to deliver an inspired performance each and every time he performs in front of his hometown crowd,” Karaki conceded.

Karaki regards the defending middleweight titleholder as the complete package of a martial artist, even praising his foe’s incredible display of heart against Ken Hasegawa in his last outing.

“Aung La N Sang is the complete package. He is capable of going the distance, scoring a knockout or getting a submission. In his last outing against Ken Hasegawa, he displayed unspeakable grit that you don’t usually see in many martial artists. He is durable, capable of taking hard shots yet continue to move forward to deliver his own devastating shots,” he said.

“He will surely go in there looking to finish. My mentality is the same, and I am ready to do whatever it takes to the ONE Middleweight World Title back to Lebanon. Myanmar fans shouldn’t blink because this bout could end in a heartbeat. They are in for a treat,” Karaki added.

Even if Karaki is entering enemy territory for his world championship clash against Aung La N Sang, the Lebanese world title challenger assures that he is in no way intimidated with his opponent’s hometown advantage.

Karaki is not new to overseas trips as all of the bouts in his professional career are out-of-the-country matches, but it will be his first time to face a local favorite on his home-soil.

“I am not bothered whatsoever fighting in Myanmar against their hero. It’s a tough task, but I have to step up and prove that I am a warrior. It’s not all the time that I will have the luxury to fight in my own comfort zone,” he stated.

“Aung La N Sang is revered by his people. I will show his countrymen that I am the real champion. They see me as the challenger, but I’m also coming to Yangon, Myanmar as a conqueror,” Karaki continued.

While the Lebanese challenger has nothing but praise and admiration for Aung La N Sang, he also made it clear that he is coming to Myanmar to take the gold-plated strap and have it wrapped around his waist.

“He is a well-rounded martial artist. I have all sorts of respect for him, but at the same time, I believe I have all the right tools to stop him on his tracks. Just like Aung La N Sang, I am capable of going the full five rounds. I can also win a contest by either knockout or submission,” Karaki concluded.